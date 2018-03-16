The BLACK villa is a modern home located in Strassen, rue des Carrières, in a quiet and residential area.The surface of 352sqm is distributed over 3 levels plus a studio with separate access in the basement.The ground floor comprises a large living area which includes a spacious foyer, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen as well as an office space and a bathroom.On the upper level, the night quarters include a landing with small lounge, a master bedroom with two walk-in closets and two ensuite bathrooms, 3 large bedrooms and two bathrooms with walk-in shower.The top floor can be accomodated as a fitness or as a media room with bathroom, toilets and terrace.in the basement: studio with kitchen accessible from a separate entrance, laundry, storage space and large 3-car garage.Ideally located closed to all amenities and to the city center, the villa boasts clean lines and oversized windows which welcome the sun all day long. An outdoor swimming pool can be installed in the garden.The floorplans are available upon request.