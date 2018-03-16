高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Strassen, Luxembourg - ¥19,248,490
免费询盘

Strassen, 2864 - Luxembourg

地址暂不公布

约¥19,248,490
原货币价格 €2,472,250
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3788
    平方英尺 (965.0 )

房产描述

The BLACK villa is a modern home located in Strassen, rue des Carrières, in a quiet and residential area.The surface of 352sqm is distributed over 3 levels plus a studio with separate access in the basement.The ground floor comprises a large living area which includes a spacious foyer, a living room, a dining room and a kitchen as well as an office space and a bathroom.On the upper level, the night quarters include a landing with small lounge, a master bedroom with two walk-in closets and two ensuite bathrooms, 3 large bedrooms and two bathrooms with walk-in shower.The top floor can be accomodated as a fitness or as a media room with bathroom, toilets and terrace.in the basement: studio with kitchen accessible from a separate entrance, laundry, storage space and large 3-car garage.Ideally located closed to all amenities and to the city center, the villa boasts clean lines and oversized windows which welcome the sun all day long. An outdoor swimming pool can be installed in the garden.The floorplans are available upon request.

上市日期: 2017年4月25日

联系方式

分部：
Luxembourg Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Christophe Muller
+352 +352201919 20191920

联系方式

分部：
Luxembourg Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Christophe Muller
+352 +352201919 20191920

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_