53485 Humboldt

With unsurpassed brilliance in dcor and design, this stunning estate transcends even the extraordinary. This unique property showcases unparalleled luxury in a refined and welcoming home. The over 10,000 SF estate in the exclusive Madison Club beholds its residents the space and tranquility of the desert, where contemporary meets classic Mediterranean elements. Rich textures, accents and features abound in every room of this residence. This property overlooks the perfectly manicured award winning Tom Fazio Golf Course and offers maximum privacy. The house features a grand master suite with a spa bath and personal gym, chef's gourmet kitchen, theatre room w/perfmorance stage, wine cellar, multiple outdoor seating, a private drive with a gorgeous water fountain and lush exterior landscape, an elevator, a private office, 5 guest bedrooms, and 9 bathrooms. The home epitomizes the very best in a desert estate in one of the most coveted and exclusive communities in La Quinta.