在售 - La Quinta, CA, United States - ¥75,393,640
La Quinta, CA, 92253 - United States

53485 Humboldt

约¥75,393,640
原货币价格 $11,900,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 10290
    平方英尺 (37026.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

With unsurpassed brilliance in dcor and design, this stunning estate transcends even the extraordinary. This unique property showcases unparalleled luxury in a refined and welcoming home. The over 10,000 SF estate in the exclusive Madison Club beholds its residents the space and tranquility of the desert, where contemporary meets classic Mediterranean elements. Rich textures, accents and features abound in every room of this residence. This property overlooks the perfectly manicured award winning Tom Fazio Golf Course and offers maximum privacy. The house features a grand master suite with a spa bath and personal gym, chef's gourmet kitchen, theatre room w/perfmorance stage, wine cellar, multiple outdoor seating, a private drive with a gorgeous water fountain and lush exterior landscape, an elevator, a private office, 5 guest bedrooms, and 9 bathrooms. The home epitomizes the very best in a desert estate in one of the most coveted and exclusive communities in La Quinta.

上市日期: 2017年11月12日

MLS ID: 217031302DA

联系方式

分部：
HOM Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sean Stanfield
7145872410

周边设施

