86 Bay Lane

Sited down a tree-lined drive on more than 4.5 landscaped and gardened acres, this property is offered with over 300 feet of west-facing waterfront on Mecox Bay, a private dock, and access to ocean beaches by motor boat. Exteriors features take advantage of the west-facing water views, from the all-weather tennis court, to the in-ground heated 42'x20' Gunite pool, gardens, and a groundskeeper cottage. At the front, a large gravel expanse leads to the columned front door, through which the double-height entry hall provides direct views to the back lawn and bay. The living room with fireplace flows around to the den with built-in bar. Opposite, the dining room features a built-in service bar that is a miniature replica of the residence's front facade, and opens onto a covered outdoor dining patio. The adjoining kitchen includes an island and breakfast area. An office off the kitchen occupies the ground floor of a cupola, across from which is the laundry, the service entry, access to the two-car garage, and a separate second story guest bedroom and bath. Back to the front entry, off of which a powder room and elevator are found, the main staircase leads upstairs to the master suite, two guest bedrooms, a guest bath, and an additional guest suite, from which another office is accessed up the cupola. The stunning landscapes can be viewed from almost every window, with views from the bay, across the lawns, brick walkways, and a gazebo. In all, this property creates a private enclave that blends magnificent architecture with the finest landscaping design and natural beauty. The property is located in the preferred FEMA "X" zone.