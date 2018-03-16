165 N Club Cabins Ct #4

The exclusivity of a private golf club, the convenience of location and luxury amenities, and the freedom of the wild frontier. This Red Ledges Club Cabin sits at the 9th hole, next to open space and overlooking the red rocks. Huge valley and Mt. Timpanogos views from the master bedroom suite remind you to slow down and enjoy the pace and space of this elegant retreat. Move through the accordion door from the living room to the expanded back patio, firepit and built-in grill. Tongue-and-groove ceilings and circle-sawn white oak floors create a rich warmth that can only come from natural materials. Reclaimed barnwood decorates the dramatic living room fireplace, which is contrasted by the contemporary black glass around the flame. A cooler palette brings a calm, sophisticated balance to the rustic textures. Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, a farm sink and quartz countertops elevate the kitchen, and limestone, porcelain and quartz establish a serene spa experience in the en suite bathrooms. The heated garage has room for your car, golf cart, bikes, and fishing poles, with an epoxy floor and extra gear storage closets for all of your other adventures. Red Ledges offers exclusive access to nearly 2,000 acres of gorgeous Utah wilderness, with hiking and horse trails, ancient juniper trees, fragrant sage and striking red rocks. Members enjoy two Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses, the new Jack Nicklaus 12-hole golf park, the Jim McLean Golf School, the Cliff Drysdale Tennis School, pool, fitness facility, clubhouse with concierge and restaurant, and a spectacular equestrian program. Voted Best Golf Course in Utah’s Best of State for the past 8 years, Red Ledges continually delivers the finest in overall player experience.