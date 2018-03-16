161 Bears Club Drive

This Venetian manse within The Bear’s Club ofJupiter Florida offers a formal, yet light, fresh and inviting home, which willdelight the most discerning of tastes. The home is perfectly situated on aprivate two acre lot surrounded by preserve land and offers over 17,000luxurious square feet along with extensive formal gardens and grounds.The beautiful and unique architecture and art of northernItaly provided the inspiration for the home completed in 2009. The home offersmany unique opportunities for formal or informal gatherings yet never seems tooverwhelm. Each room flows to the next and ultimately, to the stunning gardensand patios.This estate includes custom designed and hand-painted muralson all ceilings as well as polished marble and wood flooring throughout. Thekitchen, designed for the gourmet chef, provides a well-designed workspace thatincludes top of the line appliances including Wolf, Bosch and Sub-zero as wellas blue marble stone counter tops. The spacious dining room can accommodate 14guests and includes custom, built in storage cabinets for china, tableware andcrystal. The bar and wine room features copious amounts of storage for glassware as well as 245 bottles of wine with a dedicated cooling system.The expansive master suite contains over 2,300 square feetof pure grandeur. The suite is outfitted with a sitting area, morning kitchen,gas fireplace, his and her separate dressing rooms and baths as well a privatebalcony overlooking the manicured gardens to enjoy breakfast, light meals andevening night caps.One of the most impressive rooms of this home is theextraordinary library. Outfitted with a gas fireplace, built-in walnutbookshelves and burl wood panels, a custom three-domed painted ceiling, thislibrary is sure to impress. It also includes a casual conversation area, alarge conference desk, a private archive room and French doors with screensthat lead to the attached covered porch to enjoy a view of the serene gardensor to a secluded meditation patio and garden.The home features three private in suite guest bedrooms withfull baths, morning kitchen, sitting area and private balcony overlooking thegardens and pool. Other rooms of this grand estate include a music room andgallery, an additional office, staff office, workout/massage rooms and flexibleguest suite near by the master suite. The estate also includes a four car air-conditionedgarage as well as extensive guest parking.Designed to take full advantage of the South Floridabreezes, the 45’ x 23’ loggia offers truly a year-round room for dining,entertaining and relaxing. The loggia includes dual screen protection from pestsand hurricanes. Adjacent to the loggia is the spectacular 37,000 gallonswimming pool. The edgeless swimming pool is an exact replica of a pool at anItalian villa including the Pergola rising behind it which shelters the Jacuzziand sitting areas. Three additional fountains in the beautifully landscapedgardens around the pool add to the privacy, serenity and relaxing effect ofthis old world environment. Additionally, this estate features fruit orchardsthat produce citrus, mango, avocado, papaya, fig, banana, plantain and coconuttrees while the raised bed garden provides opportunities for fresh vegetablesand herbs year round.The Bear's Club represents the realization of Jack Nicklaus'vision to create a world class golf club in South Florida that not only bearshis name, but that also represents his love, passion and respect for the game.Meandering through 401 acres of pristine Florida oak hammocks and pine forests,The Bear's Club features a 35,000 square foot clubhouse and is also home to 74private estate homes, 14 club cottages and 17 golf villas.