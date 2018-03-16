高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥7,501,350
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

15429 E Skinner Dr

约¥7,501,350
原货币价格 $1,184,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3844
    平方英尺

房产描述

A true Horse Property w/ gorgeous mtn views on 4.7 Acres in Rio Verde Foothills w/ private well & plenty of room for multiple activities. The 2014 impeccably built & maintained home features a spacious great rm w/ beautiful kitchen, custom cabinets w/ glass accents a large center island w/eat in seating, granite counters & s/s appliances. The private master suite has a spa like bath, large shower w/ granite walls, 2 vanities & walk in closet. A desirable full guest wing w/ open kitchen/living area, 2 BR, 1 B, garage & access to the travertine back patio w/ salt water pool, 2 water falls & pool bath complete this home. Fitted for equestrian use is a large 50’x50’ barn w/drive thru RV doors, 2 stalls w/auto wtr & fly syst, tack, feed, RV storage, piped fence turnouts w/ 2 RV gates. Other features include: graded grounds, tile and wood flooring throughout, paver drive with four car garage, custom metal and glass entry door, large laundry with sink and extra fridge/freezer space, two a/c units, and wood trim baseboards.

上市日期: 2017年9月28日

MLS ID: 5666335

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Lucky
6023208415

