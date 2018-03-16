4625 Drexel Avenue

Don't miss this 3 story, 5 bed, 6 bath Country Club beauty! Completely updated with all the amenities you are looking for: big, eat in kitchen, adjacent main floor family room, spacious mudroom and great master suite. The lower level is extraordinary boasting a second family room, game room, exercise room, even a hockey locker room, complete with skate sharpener! The outside patio with fireplace has been featured in Spaces magazine and has a nearby putting green, so fun!