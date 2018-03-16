高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Edina, MN, United States - ¥9,471,722
免费询盘

Edina, MN, 55424 - United States

4625 Drexel Avenue

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 5896
    平方英尺 (0.24 英亩)

房产描述

Don't miss this 3 story, 5 bed, 6 bath Country Club beauty! Completely updated with all the amenities you are looking for: big, eat in kitchen, adjacent main floor family room, spacious mudroom and great master suite. The lower level is extraordinary boasting a second family room, game room, exercise room, even a hockey locker room, complete with skate sharpener! The outside patio with fireplace has been featured in Spaces magazine and has a nearby putting green, so fun!

上市日期: 2018年1月17日

MLS ID: 4901210

联系方式

分部：
Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Anne Shaeffer
6127591846

联系方式

分部：
Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Anne Shaeffer
6127591846

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_