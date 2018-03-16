高端地产新闻
在售 - Denver, CO, United States - ¥10,035,590
Denver, CO, 80206 - United States

2113 E 16th Avenue

约¥10,035,590
原货币价格 $1,584,000
其他

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

Great opportunity in a great location! Rent all 6 units or live in one and let the tenants pay your mortgage! There are two units in this building that are fully furnished and could be used as Airbnb! This property can be purchased individually or as part of a 6-property investment portfolio. All six properties are unrivaled in their Capitol Hill location and future investment potential. Other MLS listings include 1401-1421 Ogden Street, 1457 Ogden Street, 1575 Gaylord Street, 1042 Clarkson Street, and 1114 Downing Street. A drive-by of these buildings will have any investor drooling at the possibilities! Buyer to verify all information including square footage, lot size and zoning

上市日期: 2017年12月7日

MLS ID: 5563920

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Seward
3038933200

周边设施

周边设施
_