4424 Noyac Road

With the casual comfort of a French country house, this 3 bedroom (possible 4th), 3.5 bath home on 2.9 acres is beautifully landscaped and offers total privacy just minutes from Main Street, Sag Harbor. A formal dining room, double living room with fireplace, a wonderfully designed chef's kitchen with Thermidor appliances including 5 burner stove with warming drawer and pot filler and 2 dishwashers, There are many clues these owners appreciate the good life -- from the 125 bottle wine closet, built-in Miele espresso maker, thoughtfully appointed center island kitchen to the sumptuous gardens and indoor and outdoor living spaces created for everyday enjoyment. Additionally, there's an office, second floor sitting area, security system and generator. Heated pool, awning over outdoor living space, lawn, mature landscaping and walking trails complete the picture..