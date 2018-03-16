高端地产新闻
在售 - Sag Harbor, NY, United States - ¥10,764,184
Sag Harbor, NY, 11963 - United States

4424 Noyac Road

约¥10,764,184
原货币价格 $1,699,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2534
    平方英尺

房产描述

With the casual comfort of a French country house, this 3 bedroom (possible 4th), 3.5 bath home on 2.9 acres is beautifully landscaped and offers total privacy just minutes from Main Street, Sag Harbor. A formal dining room, double living room with fireplace, a wonderfully designed chef's kitchen with Thermidor appliances including 5 burner stove with warming drawer and pot filler and 2 dishwashers, There are many clues these owners appreciate the good life -- from the 125 bottle wine closet, built-in Miele espresso maker, thoughtfully appointed center island kitchen to the sumptuous gardens and indoor and outdoor living spaces created for everyday enjoyment. Additionally, there's an office, second floor sitting area, security system and generator. Heated pool, awning over outdoor living space, lawn, mature landscaping and walking trails complete the picture..

上市日期: 2017年8月25日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Sag Harbor Brokerage
代理经纪:
Gioia DiPaolo
6317256000

周边设施

周边设施
