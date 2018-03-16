高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Paarl, South Africa - ¥10,517,096
Paarl, 7646 - South Africa

地址暂不公布

约¥10,517,096
原货币价格 R20,000,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7416
    平方英尺 (1399.0 )

房产描述

Elegant Family Residence on the Exclusive Pearl Valley at Val De VieThis grand family home is positioned on the 18th fairway of the award winning Pearl Valley at Val De Vie Estate.The welcoming entrance opens to 3 elegant reception rooms and, with the voluminous window spaces, makes an impact with the views through to the private landscaped and established garden and pool area.The master bedroom is very spacious with a unique open plan ensuite bathroom - the additional 3 bedrooms and ensuites offer exacting attention to detail as with the whole house.A distinct feature of the home is the spacious basement wine cellar with steps leading from the indoor braai and dining area.

上市日期: 2017年10月16日

联系方式

分部：
Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Annelize Reinmuller
+0027 00270218701011

周边设施

周边设施
