Elegant Family Residence on the Exclusive Pearl Valley at Val De VieThis grand family home is positioned on the 18th fairway of the award winning Pearl Valley at Val De Vie Estate.The welcoming entrance opens to 3 elegant reception rooms and, with the voluminous window spaces, makes an impact with the views through to the private landscaped and established garden and pool area.The master bedroom is very spacious with a unique open plan ensuite bathroom - the additional 3 bedrooms and ensuites offer exacting attention to detail as with the whole house.A distinct feature of the home is the spacious basement wine cellar with steps leading from the indoor braai and dining area.