Segromigno In Monte

The villa dates back to the XVII century and belonged to the Orsucci family until 1836, when it was bought by Carolina Buonaparte, the widow of Gioacchino Murat, king of Naples. Villa Monfiorito is about 12 kms from Lucca, is part of the italian Historic Homes and has entirely preserved its architectural heritage from the restoration undertaken in the XVIII century. The village of Segromigno, with services and shops is about 1 km away, and the beaches of Versilia about 45 km. The estate includes wide landscaped gardens, a swimming pool and a private chapel. A majestic staircase on the front of the main villa (1.500 sq.mt / 16,145 sq.ft) leads to a spacious terrace and to the main entrance. On the first floor there are a large reception room, a reading room which leads to the original bedroom of Carolina Buonaparte (perfectly kept), which features a private bathroom with hot tub. On the same floor there is another en suite bedroom. On the opposite side of the main reception room there is a wide dining room, a kitchen and three additional bedrooms with two bathrooms. An internal staircase leads to the ground floor which includes the main kitchen, a small kitchenette, laundry room, and a service bathroom. The second floor features four double bedrooms with two bathrooms.