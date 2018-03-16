730 6th Ave N

This sprawling 5,012-square-foot home is located in the heart of Olde Naples with close proximity to beautiful Gulf beaches and Fifth Avenue South. Embrace the Florida lifestyle from this home’s expansive outdoor living area with pool and spa, summer kitchen, and covered and uncovered seating areas all accented by the glow of fire bowls. This new construction home features wide-plank hardwood flooring, tankless hot water systems, a camera security system, five bedrooms, five plus two-half baths, a den and guest casita. The custom glass wine room is designed with a stylish, contemporary wine rack featuring a sensory driven climate controlled chilling system. The chef will enjoy the Miele® appliances, quartz countertops and custom-built cabinets. Entertain with ease with a large open concept floor plan transitions seamlessly to stunning outdoor spaces. This home showcases the best of Florida living indoors and out.