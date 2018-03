Wide apartment with a square blueprint, living area with balcony to 4 ambiances, a view to the treetops, a fireplace, a home theater room and an office. The intimate area has 5 suites, and the master suites holds two bathrooms an a balcony with a great view. The condominium offers many leisure areas, such as a ball room, a gym room, a playground, an indoor pool, a steam room an a garden.