99-07 Ascan Avenue

Rarely available attached 2 Family Brick Townhouse located on tree lined Ascan Avenue. Offering over 2,500 square feet of living space, the home is renovated in a modern, clean, open style by Award Winning Architects. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, renovated kitchens and baths, new electric, plumbing, new burner, boiler, and brick repointing. All utilities are separate for both apartments.A) Duplex (1st and 2nd Floor) with Finished Basement, approx 1900 sq. ft., plus Backyard and Garage:1st Floor:Open plan Living Room and Dining Room, with French Doors leading to a backyard. Kitchen, with Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Approx 630 sq feet.2nd Floor:2 Large Bedrooms and Full Bathroom. Approx 630 sq feet.Basement:Finished Studio/Office/Rec Room, Full Bathroom, Storage, Washer, Dryer, Utilities Room. Has a separate entrance in front. Approx 630 sq feet.Backyard:Nice seating area with an electric retractable awning, trees, plants, BBQ.One car garage:B) Apartment (3rd Floor), approx 630 sq feet3rd Floor:Bright, Clean, Living Room with Skylight, Eat in Kitchen, 1 Bedroom, 1 Study, 1 Bath. Wood Floors. Lots of windows and lightThis very desirable location is immediate to Forest Hills Gardens in one of the best school districts in New York City. Zoned for PS 101, it is a short distance to shopping, restaurants and movies on Austin Street and Metropolitan Avenue andto transportation by LIRR and express subway at 71 st /Continental Avenue. Property Size: 1,800 sq. ft. approx. Interior Sq. Footage: 2,448 sq. ft. approx. Taxes: $8,792/yr. approx.