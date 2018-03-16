2857 Paradise Rd 3503

The stately, modern condominium at Tower Two of Turnberry Place embodies both elegance and exclusivity in one of the premier high-rise properties in Las Vegas. Entering through floor to ceiling Macassar ebony veneer walls and front doors, witness the breathtaking custom chandelier, accented by recessed lighting in the floors. Custom light fixtures and chandeliers are present in every room. The vestibule showcases a series of vertically stacked, mirrored cubes, displaying the sophistication and style of this contemporary condominium. The living room, exhibiting its stunning Macassar ebony veneer with high gloss piano finish, matching the entryway is furnished with an Italian marble coffee table, recessed lighting, all-inclusive Crestron-controlled media center, and a striking linear gas fireplace. A lounge offers a welcome environment to take in the Las Vegas Strip or simply relax. The spacious kitchen, with its book-matched Calacatta gold-marble floor, which incredibly comes from the same marble quarry as Michelangelo’s David, features state of the art appliances and an impressive marble center island with accommodations for casual dining or for preparing a lavish meal. Gaggenau stovetops are complemented by multiple Miele ovens. Flanked on all sides by floor-to-ceiling windows, the adjoining dining room is a bright and inviting place to enjoy spectacular views while dining on top of the world. The office is replete with a handsome German-made Walter Knoll desk and a wall-mounted, high-definition monitor. The master bedroom boasts electric sliding ebony doors inlaid with mother of pearl and a custom bed designed to match the overall aesthetic of the home. Panoramic unobscured views of the Strip and the surrounding desert can be enjoyed by stepping onto the impressive wrap-around balcony. The master bath offers dual sinks, marble surfaces book-matched to the same marble found throughout the home, a raised stand-alone shower, jacuzzi-style bathtub, and ornate cabinetry by Antonio Lupe. The immense custom Poliform walk-in closets can accommodate even the most extensive wardrobes. This Las Vegas condominium is opulent and unique for any lover of the contemporary and rare aesthetic this property affords.