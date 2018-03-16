高端地产新闻
在售 - Rancho Santa Fe, CA, United States - ¥15,807,322
Rancho Santa Fe, CA, 92067 - United States

17350 Avenida Peregrina

约¥15,807,322
原货币价格 $2,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 1.05
    英亩

房产描述

Elegant 5971 sq ft single level custom home exudes luxury and sophistication. Sleek Travertine walkway leads you into this tuscan inspired home that greets you with soaring cathedral ceilings and fine details of timeless grandeur.Recent upgrades include stylish quartz countertops in chefs kitchen and bathrooms, custom built ins with back lit onyx, fitness studio, & classic home theatre.The Sparkling Pool/Spa accentuates the lush 1.05 acre private grounds. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

上市日期: 2017年9月30日

MLS ID: 170052768

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Brandon Ponsoll

