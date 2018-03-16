17350 Avenida Peregrina

Elegant 5971 sq ft single level custom home exudes luxury and sophistication. Sleek Travertine walkway leads you into this tuscan inspired home that greets you with soaring cathedral ceilings and fine details of timeless grandeur.Recent upgrades include stylish quartz countertops in chefs kitchen and bathrooms, custom built ins with back lit onyx, fitness studio, & classic home theatre.The Sparkling Pool/Spa accentuates the lush 1.05 acre private grounds. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!