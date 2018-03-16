Gower Road

Gower House was built by Consero in 2009. The Penthouse, finished to an exceptionally high standard, is an executive apartment set within this luxury gated private development offering secured parking, contemporary and spacious accommodation. There is direct lift access from the underground car park, in to the entrance hall which leads through to a large modern designer kitchen/breakfast room with state of the art built in appliances and central island ideal for informal dining. Off the kitchen there is a large reception room with bi-folding doors opening on to a private terrace offering ample space for formal dining and sitting. The large master suite has a sitting/dressing room and a beautiful en-suite bathroom. Bedroom two, currently a dressing room can easily revert back to a very good sized en-suite guest room. The third bedroom/study is currently used as a gym. The apartment is finished to exacting standards with integrated sound and lighting systems and underfloor heating. The beautifully manicured communal gardens are monitored by CCTV which is linked to the apartment. There are 3 private car parking spaces. This imposing property is situated on a popular road in Weybridge on the slopes of St George's Hill with its championship golf course and tennis club. It is conveniently positioned for the village style Queens Road with its shops and restaurants. It is within a short distance of Weybridge and Walton on Thames main line stations giving direct links to Waterloo, London in approximately 35 minutes. The A3 is 3 miles away linking London and the South and the M25 which links the major motorway networks.