Location | Located just 200 meters from the cable car to La Massana ski Vallnord, you are this fantastic villa. Located in a residential neighborhood in the heart of La Massana, you have around all necessary services.Description | This magnificent property is built on a plot of 622 square meters and has 4 floors, all accessible by elevator.Next to the spacious living room, with access to the garden of 125 m² equipped with barbecue, it is the kitchen with breakfast area and exit to the rear terrace of 6 m². Several entertainment areas, as secondary rooms with overhead projector, fireplace, bar area, reading area and others are scattered throughout the house.The seating area consists of 5 suites with bathrooms and wardrobes, one of which is a single room.The property has a garage for 4 cars, a wine cellar and 2 storage.Following the rustic architecture that characterizes the country where the predominant use of noble materials such as wood and stone, is discovered inside a classic style with pastel colors that offers a cozy atmosphere.Location | With this orientation, the house has lots of natural light throughout the day and enjoy a nice view of the mountains of La Massana.Spacious and exclusive villa located in the center of La Massana.