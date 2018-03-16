高端地产新闻
在售 - Cle Elum, WA, United States - ¥27,243,080
Cle Elum, WA, 98922 - United States

3431 4061 Teanaway Rd

约¥27,243,080
原货币价格 $4,300,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3000
    平方英尺 (71.0 英亩)

房产描述

STUNNING property with so many features and benefits that all can't be listed. Main 3000 sf home built over meticulously designed equestrian facilities: stalls, hot rack, office apart and more. PLUS lovely 1600 SF second log home, 2 guest studios, commercial outdoor kitchen and bunk house for 24! Lovingly developed & maintained "gentleman's farm" offers the best of everything: 3 wells, 3 barns, orchard, 72 acres, PERFECTED H20 rights (315 ac/ft annually) 70 miles underground irrig. and all farm equipment.

上市日期: 2018年1月12日

MLS ID: 1233122

周边设施

周边设施
