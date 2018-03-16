3431 4061 Teanaway Rd

STUNNING property with so many features and benefits that all can't be listed. Main 3000 sf home built over meticulously designed equestrian facilities: stalls, hot rack, office apart and more. PLUS lovely 1600 SF second log home, 2 guest studios, commercial outdoor kitchen and bunk house for 24! Lovingly developed & maintained "gentleman's farm" offers the best of everything: 3 wells, 3 barns, orchard, 72 acres, PERFECTED H20 rights (315 ac/ft annually) 70 miles underground irrig. and all farm equipment.