On the tip of the ridge with panoramic views!A home as close to perfection as you can find – grand and architecturally pleasing – contemporary with seductive style and elegance. All 5 bedroom suites open onto private garden levels and boasting the most luxurious bathrooms – the master suite with spa tub and sauna. Self-contained guest flat/office – home movie theatre - stunning open-plan gourmet kitchen with top appliances – to open-plan receptions – natural stone “sit-in” cellar , gym room – all this flowing to enormous covered terraces with electric awnings, pool and landscaped garden with water features, pond and herb garden. Double staff suites. Simply unique. A must see.