高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Surfside, FL, United States - ¥43,715,640
免费询盘

Surfside, FL, 33154 - United States

9595 Collins Ave 1102

约¥43,715,640
原货币价格 $6,900,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6230
    平方英尺

房产描述

Renowned Solimar on Surfside. Steps from Bal Harbour Shops. 3 units in ONE. Gorgeous beach side living. 6 Bedroom, 5 Bathroom, 2 1/2 baths, PLUS poolside CABANA 220 sqft. in this amazing Direct Panoramic Ocean View. Large living room, dining room, family room, library, private office, balconies, master suite with large walk-in closet, maid's quarter, bar and entertainment area. 24 Hs security along with closed circuit monitors. Five-star world-class Private Elevator to Foyer Entrance.

上市日期: 2018年1月11日

MLS ID: A10399075

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Miriam Poggio
+1 3055389711

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Miriam Poggio
+1 3055389711

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_