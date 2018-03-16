Newly built villa, situated on a hill just before entering Porto Colom, only 2 km from Golf Vall D’Or, 3 km from the restored harbour of Porto Colom and 7 km from the marina of Cala d’Or, and close-by a green area. Sharing a private road with another seven villas, each of which set on a plot of 15.000m2 or more, this property is situated in a secured and gated community at the very top of the hill. The villa provides magnificent open 360-degree views of the green hills in this area; from the upper floor you can enjoy fantastic sea views. The spacious living-/dining area boasts a ceiling height of 7.5 metres and its large windows make plenty of natural light entering. The master suite of 50m2 is very ample as well, as are the other four ones of 30, 25, 21 and 17m2. The patio has a size of 50m2, the swimming pool boasts 12 x 6m. Another 250m2 of terraces complete this attractive offer. Built at the end of 2010, the property of high-quality materials is in perfect condition and provides air conditioning in every bedroom, under floor heating and a solar heat system. Moreover, oil heating supports the very energy efficient and ecological use of this home in wintertime, if required. The property comprises a total of approx. 10ha of land, 15.200m2 of which are building plot. Another garage or a horse barn could be built in striking distance to the house on the lot of land fit for agricultural use (8.5ha). Currently, this area consists predominantly of a pine forest making this villa a very tranquil and private place to relax and feeling comfortable.