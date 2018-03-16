高端地产新闻
在售 - Lyford Cay, The Bahamas - ¥18,373,240
Lyford Cay, The Bahamas

Terrenia

约¥18,373,240
原货币价格 $2,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)

房产描述

Located across the street from the Lyford Cay Club pool and facing the golf courses. Extremely private with walled garden and mature trees. The house consists of a living room with fireplace and tray ceiling, family room leading to a covered patio, formal dining room, separate kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and staff bedroom. There is a 1 bedroom guest suite upstairs with living room and kitchenette and storage room. Nestled in the garden is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest cottage. Amenities include, central air conditioning, heated pool, stand0by generator, garage and carport.

上市日期: 2016年3月9日

MLS ID: 78841

分部：
Lyford Cay Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
George Damianos
2423624211

