Located across the street from the Lyford Cay Club pool and facing the golf courses. Extremely private with walled garden and mature trees. The house consists of a living room with fireplace and tray ceiling, family room leading to a covered patio, formal dining room, separate kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and staff bedroom. There is a 1 bedroom guest suite upstairs with living room and kitchenette and storage room. Nestled in the garden is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest cottage. Amenities include, central air conditioning, heated pool, stand0by generator, garage and carport.