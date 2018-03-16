Elia Sapphire Dream

This romantic property exudes the scents of the Myconian summer. Located in the southern part of Mykonos, overlooking the beach of Elia famous for its crystal blue waters and sun-kissed sandy beach, Sapphire Dream is the ultimate abode for the tranquility seekers.This fully equipped residence is the largest of a luxury complex of four properties. Designed with traditional Cycladic architecture mixed with an ultra modern, sleek and stylish aesthetic, Sapphire Dream brings new life to the traditional style. The exterior is designed with numerous openings to the interior. Inside, a predominantly white colour scheme is used to promote a clean, bright atmosphere, while light wooden fixtures and bright artwork and throw pillows add splashes of colour.Sapphire Dream features many built-up furniture and the Cycladic stone that dominates all the exterior surfaces of the house is the most powerful element of this property. Let the energy flow through you.The infinity pool is perched above the sea and offers a stunning setting with dramatic views of the Aegean Sea. Sip your fresh margaritas and let the jacuzzi, create a sense of relaxation and well-being.