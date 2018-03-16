高端地产新闻
在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥23,441,720
Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

1468 N April Mountain Dr

约¥23,441,720
原货币价格 $3,700,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6267
    平方英尺 (0.29 英亩)

房产描述

Imagine waking up to panoramic views of Park City & Deer Valley’s ski runs, with slopes so close, you can watch the skiers. The views dominate the open great room which opens to a large deck complete with hot tub and BBQ. It’s just a 3-minute drive to Park City’s Historic Old Town for shopping and nightlife. Or, walk a block from your front door to access Park City’s trail system. Enjoy the convenience of a heated driveway & walkway. Guests and family have their own private spaces, with two master suites, three en-suite bedrooms and a second family room & kitchen. There is plenty of space for all of your toys in the 3-car garage and abundant indoor storage. The well equipped laundry room/mudroom even has a dog shower! The style is modern but not trendy. You will love the convenient location, but the views will keep you enamored with this home forever.

上市日期: 2017年6月7日

MLS ID: 1456393

分部：
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nancy Tallman
4359010659

