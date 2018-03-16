1 Manor Court

Extremely quintessential and majestic custom built manor buffered with specimen trees, one of the finest homes in Old Tappan, sits on a very private cul-de-sac in a prime location. Built in 2003, all brick, center hall colonial, approximately 5400 square feet plus 2500 square feet . Finished basement. Welcomed by the grand marble entry foyer which leads to elegant formal living room and banquet sized dining room, magnificent great room with fireplace. Distinguished custom designed gourmet kitchen contains double side sub-zero refrigerator, two dishwashers, warming drawers, six burner Dacor stove with two ovens, all granite tops with copper sinks, eating center island & custom designed cherry wood cabinets, and with breakfast room leads to blue stone patio w/built-in limestone benches, outdoor kitchen with/4 burner gas grill, refrigerator, wet sink and marble tops for entertaining. Dignified study room/guest suite with stone bath. Luxury master suite with exquisite his and hers baths, 2 bedrooms w/share bath, bedroom with main bath too much to view!