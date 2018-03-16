高端地产新闻
在售 - Other Cities Baix Empordà, Spain - ¥23,162,811
Other Cities Baix Empordà, 17001 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥23,162,811
原货币价格 €2,975,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 9203
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located on some 4 hectares of prime land close to Torroella de Montgri, this country estate is the work of a perfectionist. Beautifully buffed floors, double-beamed ceilings and translucent alabaster encrusted walls all combine to make the house luxurious and welcoming. Magnificently reconstructed Roman stone arches lead to the kitchen, dining and living areas. Windows abound providing wonderful natural light and spectacular views of the surrounding countryside. The kitchen has the cook in mind with spacious wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There are 4 bedrooms, 2 of which are en-suite. The master suite has a walk-in closet, open shower and an enormous bath and access to a large terrace with views of fileds and hills. An annex provides garage space for 3 cars and an additional apartment. The beach, golf courses and shopping areas are only minutes away.

上市日期: 2014年1月13日

MLS ID: PALP0425

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

_