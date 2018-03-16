Located on some 4 hectares of prime land close to Torroella de Montgri, this country estate is the work of a perfectionist. Beautifully buffed floors, double-beamed ceilings and translucent alabaster encrusted walls all combine to make the house luxurious and welcoming. Magnificently reconstructed Roman stone arches lead to the kitchen, dining and living areas. Windows abound providing wonderful natural light and spectacular views of the surrounding countryside. The kitchen has the cook in mind with spacious wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There are 4 bedrooms, 2 of which are en-suite. The master suite has a walk-in closet, open shower and an enormous bath and access to a large terrace with views of fileds and hills. An annex provides garage space for 3 cars and an additional apartment. The beach, golf courses and shopping areas are only minutes away.