在售 - La Roche Fr, Switzerland - ¥9,916,012
La Roche Fr, 1634 - Switzerland

La Roche Fr

约¥9,916,012
原货币价格 Fr1,490,000
其他
绿色生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6673
    平方英尺 (921.0 )

房产描述

This magnificent farmhouse, a canton of Fribourg cultural site, has been completely renovated from 1990 to the present day with taste and respect for tradition. The property comprises three separate apartments, each with its own entrance. Spacious principal 8.5 room duplex apartment, 2.5 room duplex apartment and duplex studio with an impressive loft space that is ideal for working. It is possible to rent out the apartments separately to achieve an additional return. With a total living area of more than 620 m², rooms are generously proportioned. Marrying the historic charm of its magnificent period woodwork and sandstone brick stoves with state-of-the-art facilities, potential buyers will not be able to resist the lifestyle this property offers. Built on a 921 m² plot of land in the centre of the village of Roche, between Bulle and Fribourg, the property is enviably located thanks to the quality of life it offers and its close proximity to a wide range of amenities. With unobstructed views and a brook just a few metres away, this is a rare and exclusive offer.

上市日期: 2016年12月12日

MLS ID: 8339

联系方式

分部：
Cardis Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Surya Cotting
+41 26 347 17 74

周边设施

