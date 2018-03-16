Main entrance leads onto an impressively wide hall leading to the vaulted sitting room with an open fireplace. A separate kitchen with breakfast area is incorporated with the dining room. There are three en-suite double bedrooms, master bedroom includes a walk in wardrobe and a large spa bath. The exterior of this property includes a large pool with a deck area, an outdoor kitchen with a huge entertaining area, a 6 + carport and 2 car lock up garage. Property is fully air-conditioned and enjoys under-floor heating. An absolute dream home!