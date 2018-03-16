高端地产新闻
在售 - Nadur, Malta - ¥27,250,365
Nadur, Malta

地址暂不公布

约¥27,250,365
原货币价格 €3,500,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室

房产描述

Main entrance leads onto an impressively wide hall leading to the vaulted sitting room with an open fireplace. A separate kitchen with breakfast area is incorporated with the dining room. There are three en-suite double bedrooms, master bedroom includes a walk in wardrobe and a large spa bath. The exterior of this property includes a large pool with a deck area, an outdoor kitchen with a huge entertaining area, a 6 + carport and 2 car lock up garage. Property is fully air-conditioned and enjoys under-floor heating. An absolute dream home!

上市日期: 2015年3月23日

MLS ID: 130249

联系方式

分部：
Malta Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Svetlana Podgorska

