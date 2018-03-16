高端地产新闻
在售 - Coeur D'alene, ID, United States - ¥23,410,042
Coeur D'alene, ID, 83814 - United States

5347 W Onyx Circle

约¥23,410,042
原货币价格 $3,695,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5760
    平方英尺 (0.34 英亩)

房产描述

Architectural Masterpiece. This home reflects the magnificence that surrounds. Mountain peaks, curves, stunning woodwork, spectacular timbers. At each turn the lake and mountains are framed within your view. 180 degree lake views, 3 spectacular master suites, 2 great rooms that open to let nature in. Oregon coast logs, Solid Timber Beams, furniture grade woodwork, stunning rock work, a remarkable kitchen as the heart of the home, office or 4th bedroom, wine cellar, tasting room, in home fitness or theater room. 5760 sf of absolutely stunning custom construction. You owe it to yourself to view this home. Truly a work of art! Life on Lake Coeur d'alene & the world class Golf Club at Black Rock can be yours.

上市日期: 2017年5月20日

MLS ID: 20171492

联系方式

分部：
Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sarah Mitchell
+1 2082903402

