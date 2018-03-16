5347 W Onyx Circle

Architectural Masterpiece. This home reflects the magnificence that surrounds. Mountain peaks, curves, stunning woodwork, spectacular timbers. At each turn the lake and mountains are framed within your view. 180 degree lake views, 3 spectacular master suites, 2 great rooms that open to let nature in. Oregon coast logs, Solid Timber Beams, furniture grade woodwork, stunning rock work, a remarkable kitchen as the heart of the home, office or 4th bedroom, wine cellar, tasting room, in home fitness or theater room. 5760 sf of absolutely stunning custom construction. You owe it to yourself to view this home. Truly a work of art! Life on Lake Coeur d'alene & the world class Golf Club at Black Rock can be yours.