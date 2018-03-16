高端地产新闻
在售 - Pierson Lakes, NY, United States - ¥12,639,522
免费询盘

Pierson Lakes, NY, 10974 - United States

4 Old Cranberry Road

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
湖畔 生活方式
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 9337
    平方英尺 (4.4 英亩)

房产描述

"Cranberry Cove," an exquisite custom built lakefront estate with dock in an Adirondack like setting only 29 miles from New York City. Located on Cranberry Lake in Pierson Lakes, a private gated community surrounded by thousands of acres of parkland, this custom designed home offers a rustic theme with stone, stucco, antique barn beams, distressed woodwork and 4 fireplaces both inside and out. Tile and metal roofs and inviting interior features such as stone arches, old style stucco walls, rough design marble floors, radiant heat, living room w/fireplace and ceiling w/antique barn beams, formal dining room, library, kitchen w/granite counter tops, quality appliances and fireplace. Master bedroom suite w/soaking tub and shower, media room and 4 car garage. Must see to appreciate the fine workmanship.

上市日期: 2017年9月25日

MLS ID: 4742959

联系方式

分部：
Ellis Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Hamid Moghadam
8452167670

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
