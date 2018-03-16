4 Old Cranberry Road

"Cranberry Cove," an exquisite custom built lakefront estate with dock in an Adirondack like setting only 29 miles from New York City. Located on Cranberry Lake in Pierson Lakes, a private gated community surrounded by thousands of acres of parkland, this custom designed home offers a rustic theme with stone, stucco, antique barn beams, distressed woodwork and 4 fireplaces both inside and out. Tile and metal roofs and inviting interior features such as stone arches, old style stucco walls, rough design marble floors, radiant heat, living room w/fireplace and ceiling w/antique barn beams, formal dining room, library, kitchen w/granite counter tops, quality appliances and fireplace. Master bedroom suite w/soaking tub and shower, media room and 4 car garage. Must see to appreciate the fine workmanship.