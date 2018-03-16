282 Quarters Road

Incredible ten acre English country estate with lake in sought after Starr's Mill school district! Finely appointed throughout, this home is equally impressive as it is comfortable and functional. Features heart pine floors, extensive molding, wainscoting, coffered and trey ceilings, designer lighting, professional appliances, granite and marble counters, Rohl fixtures. Beautiful master suite on main with luxurious master bath. Upper level has four bedrooms three baths, second laundry and oversized bonus. Huge back porch overlooks Pebbletec pool and spa. Basement level has second kitchen, den with stone fireplace, billiards, gym, bedroom, bath, office/music room and abundant storage. Enjoy the splendid outdoors - gardening, fishing and hobby farming with chicken coop and rabbit hutch!