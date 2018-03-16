高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Fayetteville, GA, United States - ¥9,978,570
免费询盘

Fayetteville, GA, 30215 - United States

282 Quarters Road

约¥9,978,570
原货币价格 $1,575,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 9624
    平方英尺 (10.3 英亩)

房产描述

Incredible ten acre English country estate with lake in sought after Starr's Mill school district! Finely appointed throughout, this home is equally impressive as it is comfortable and functional. Features heart pine floors, extensive molding, wainscoting, coffered and trey ceilings, designer lighting, professional appliances, granite and marble counters, Rohl fixtures. Beautiful master suite on main with luxurious master bath. Upper level has four bedrooms three baths, second laundry and oversized bonus. Huge back porch overlooks Pebbletec pool and spa. Basement level has second kitchen, den with stone fireplace, billiards, gym, bedroom, bath, office/music room and abundant storage. Enjoy the splendid outdoors - gardening, fishing and hobby farming with chicken coop and rabbit hutch!

上市日期: 2017年5月5日

MLS ID: 5845435

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jennifer Barnett
4045833314

联系方式

分部：
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jennifer Barnett
4045833314

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_