This property should be considered as a work of art! Each perspective has been planned, each window opens onto hypnotic sea, lagoon and mountain views, like in a living painting. The property was built in 2010 and extends over nearly 7,600 m² of secured land. There are over 610 m² of buildings, including a 300 m² home, a guardian’s house and several vast workshops, which can easily be transformed into additional living quarters with panoramic views. “To be happy, live a secret life” could be the motto of the future owners of this extremely well protected property, which is perfectly adapted to collecting works of art, wine or vehicles, for example… Just 10 minutes from Perpignan, 5 minutes from the sea and 2 hours away from Barcelona, this creation is a rare gem on the Catalan property market. Visit it and feel those emotions… PR2285