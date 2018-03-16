高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Perpignan, France - ¥20,243,128
免费询盘

Perpignan, 66000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥20,243,128
原货币价格 €2,600,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 3498
    平方英尺 (7576.0 )

房产描述

This property should be considered as a work of art! Each perspective has been planned, each window opens onto hypnotic sea, lagoon and mountain views, like in a living painting. The property was built in 2010 and extends over nearly 7,600 m² of secured land. There are over 610 m² of buildings, including a 300 m² home, a guardian’s house and several vast workshops, which can easily be transformed into additional living quarters with panoramic views. “To be happy, live a secret life” could be the motto of the future owners of this extremely well protected property, which is perfectly adapted to collecting works of art, wine or vehicles, for example… Just 10 minutes from Perpignan, 5 minutes from the sea and 2 hours away from Barcelona, this creation is a rare gem on the Catalan property market. Visit it and feel those emotions… PR2285

上市日期: 2017年4月19日

联系方式

分部：
Terres d'Oc Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Catherine Jousselin
+33 +33468387034

联系方式

分部：
Terres d'Oc Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Catherine Jousselin
+33 +33468387034

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_