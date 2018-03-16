9976 Brassie

Located on a private cul-de-sac in the sought-after Estates at Bay Colony Golf Club, this stunning home encompassing over 6,000 square feet under air is situated at the edge of the fairway with spectacular views of the greens and lake. Be welcomed with a voluminous two-story great room, massive floor to ceiling windows and marble gas fireplace making you feel right at home. A professional grade gourmet kitchen offers Gaggenau, Thermador and Subzero appliances. An immense master suite provides dual walk-in closets and en-suite bath with marble finishes. This commanding residence also offers a study, exercise room, home theater, cabana with bath, resort style pool and spa, porte-cochere and three-car, golf-cart garage. Residents will enjoy private membership to the Bay Colony Beach Club, tennis membership and eligibility for equity membership to The Estates at Bay Colony Golf Club.