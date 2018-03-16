高端地产新闻
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥31,361,220
免费询盘

Naples, FL, 34108 - United States

9976 Brassie

约¥31,361,220
原货币价格 $4,950,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6042
    平方英尺 (0.74 英亩)

房产描述

Located on a private cul-de-sac in the sought-after Estates at Bay Colony Golf Club, this stunning home encompassing over 6,000 square feet under air is situated at the edge of the fairway with spectacular views of the greens and lake. Be welcomed with a voluminous two-story great room, massive floor to ceiling windows and marble gas fireplace making you feel right at home. A professional grade gourmet kitchen offers Gaggenau, Thermador and Subzero appliances. An immense master suite provides dual walk-in closets and en-suite bath with marble finishes. This commanding residence also offers a study, exercise room, home theater, cabana with bath, resort style pool and spa, porte-cochere and three-car, golf-cart garage. Residents will enjoy private membership to the Bay Colony Beach Club, tennis membership and eligibility for equity membership to The Estates at Bay Colony Golf Club.

上市日期: 2018年1月29日

MLS ID: 217077946

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Terri Moellers
+1 2392137344

