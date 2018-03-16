Lots 35n & 36 Island Drive

This majestic and rare beachfront property is available for purchase on a prime section of stunning Windermere Island. Offering 225 feet of captivating pink sand beach this property presents the ideal opportunity to build the idyllic island getaway you’ve always dreamed of. An abundance of tropical island greenery is studded with native trees and shrubs, including palmettos, buttonwood, gum elemi, and sea grape to name but a few. The property is fully connected to all utilities including a new state of the art high speed internet service.The exclusive island community of Windermere is located on a small island, five and a half miles long just off the coast of central Eleuthera and accessed by a single bridge with 24 hour manned security. A private Bahamas retreat noted for its elite residents and visitors, this getaway boasts some of the most beautiful shores in the world, which are protected by a five-mile reef rich in marine life. The nearby members-only Club at Windermere offers up exotic island cocktails, world class fine dining, a gymnasium, heated swimming pool, and tennis courts among a plethora of additional amenities for residents to enjoy. The natural beauty this private island has to offer must be seen to be believed. Experience the ultimate in private beachfront living in the Bahamas. Make your appointment to view this exclusively listed property by contacting Jonathan.Morris@SothebysRealty.com or call direct at 242 557 7917