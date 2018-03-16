高端地产新闻
在售 - Hinsdale, IL, United States - ¥6,519,332
免费询盘

Hinsdale, IL, 60521 - United States

245 Meadowbrook Lane

约¥6,519,332
原货币价格 $1,029,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 120125.0
    英亩

房产描述

Custom built home proudly maintained by second owners. Freshly painted interiors, refinished hardwood floors, all mechanicals /top notch condition. Gorgeous kitchen with adjacent sun room and eating area big enough for full size table. Sunny family room off kitchen with elegant built-in bookcases and fireplace. Five bedrooms, all on 2nd floor. Huge master suite with newly repainted and master bath. Large walk-in closet with shelving/cabinets. Entrances from garage and side yard opens to laundry room and huge back hall with closets and room for cubbies/lockers. Office/study off kitchen with b/i bookshelves overlooks professionally landscaped yard. Lower Level features laminate floors in two large areas, one for media/games and the other perfect for crafts/ playroom. Two storage areas provide ample space for out of season items/tools/etc. Full bath with shower. Gorgeous yard with patio and garden. Home is easy walk to grade school/HS and close to town, shopping and parks. Simply a wonderful home .

上市日期: 2017年9月18日

MLS ID: 09835928

联系方式

分部：
Village Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Sexton
+1 6303104020

联系方式

分部：
Village Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Sexton
+1 6303104020

