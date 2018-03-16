245 Meadowbrook Lane

Custom built home proudly maintained by second owners. Freshly painted interiors, refinished hardwood floors, all mechanicals /top notch condition. Gorgeous kitchen with adjacent sun room and eating area big enough for full size table. Sunny family room off kitchen with elegant built-in bookcases and fireplace. Five bedrooms, all on 2nd floor. Huge master suite with newly repainted and master bath. Large walk-in closet with shelving/cabinets. Entrances from garage and side yard opens to laundry room and huge back hall with closets and room for cubbies/lockers. Office/study off kitchen with b/i bookshelves overlooks professionally landscaped yard. Lower Level features laminate floors in two large areas, one for media/games and the other perfect for crafts/ playroom. Two storage areas provide ample space for out of season items/tools/etc. Full bath with shower. Gorgeous yard with patio and garden. Home is easy walk to grade school/HS and close to town, shopping and parks. Simply a wonderful home .