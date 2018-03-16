高端地产新闻
在售 - Mesa, AZ, United States - ¥18,848,410
Mesa, AZ, 85207 - United States

8442 E Vista Canyon Cir

约¥18,848,410
原货币价格 $2,975,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 8667
    平方英尺

房产描述

Spectacular Mountainside Estate with Soft Contemporary Styling and Stunning Panoramic Views Nestled on Elevated Cul-de-Sac Lot. Brilliant Design; Vanishing Walls of Glass and Pocket Doors Surround this Home for Ultimate Indoor to Outdoor Living. Huge Open Concept Great Room and Dining Room are Dramatic & Comfortable. Well Appointed Island Kitchen Opens to Family Room & Patios. Two Distinct Guest Quarters with Private Access. Huge Bonus Room with Dedicated Kitchen is Ideal for Entertaining. Luxurious Master Wing Offers Decadent Master Bath, Refined Office. Outdoors, Dazzling City Lights and Majestic Mountains Frame Backyard Paradise with Tiered Gardens, Patios, Infinity Edge Pool and Firepots. Absolute Architectural Digest Energy Here; Experience the Ultimate in Design,Style and Finishes.

上市日期: 2017年5月15日

MLS ID: 5605912

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Frank Aazami
4802660240

