755 S. Lakeshore Road

"There is no great wines without great vineyards". Planted in the spring of 2000, the Chelan Estate Vineyard is 7.8 acres located on the stunning shores of Lake Chelan! Delight in the unimpeded views of the awe-inspiring Lake while enjoying your world class wine from the Tasting Room! Rare opportunity to purchase this one of a kind Dwelling, Tasting Room, and successful Winery! Approximately 4 acres are reserved for Pinot Noir, 2 acres for Merlot with the remainder utilized for Syrah, Chardonnay and Viognier. Current production is approximately 2000+ cases. Chelan Estate also enjoys a long-term contract with Stillwater Creek Vineyards. This 225+ acres site produces some of Washington's most sought-after fruit and wines! Nothing is more important to the Sellers than a consistent product. In the wine business, the reputation that Chelan Estates has built for quality (year in and year out) is the direct result of the ability to source the best grapes! Chelan Estates has given their winery, not just superb fruits, but also world class wines! This is a totally self -contained, turn-key winery! Don't miss your opportunity to purchase this rare, income producing, well known and respected business!