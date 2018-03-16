高端地产新闻
在售 - Boerne, TX, United States - ¥15,826,328
Boerne, TX, 78006 - United States

167 Estancia Ln

约¥15,826,328
原货币价格 $2,498,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 7446
    平方英尺 (13.59 英亩)

房产描述

360 Degree panoramic view from every angle! Drive up to the top of your property and enjoy hand hewn rustic fencing, double cattle guards to your motor court. Every inch of the plateau is adorned with Texas relics and immaculate landscape details. This fabulous Hill Country Modern with a French twist features a resort- style negative edge pool with bubbling brooks & fountain. Master + guest room on first floor, no steps, no carpet. Brand new custom wide plank floors Open floor plan with spectacular windows. Home is crafted with fine materials and neutral color palette sure to suit any decor. Build a lifetime of memories indoors and out. Neighborhood is a unique blend of rustic elegance and includes a variety of outdoor activity venues.

上市日期: 2018年2月12日

MLS ID: 1292609

联系方式

分部：
Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lynne Martensen

周边设施

周边设施
