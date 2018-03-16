167 Estancia Ln

360 Degree panoramic view from every angle! Drive up to the top of your property and enjoy hand hewn rustic fencing, double cattle guards to your motor court. Every inch of the plateau is adorned with Texas relics and immaculate landscape details. This fabulous Hill Country Modern with a French twist features a resort- style negative edge pool with bubbling brooks & fountain. Master + guest room on first floor, no steps, no carpet. Brand new custom wide plank floors Open floor plan with spectacular windows. Home is crafted with fine materials and neutral color palette sure to suit any decor. Build a lifetime of memories indoors and out. Neighborhood is a unique blend of rustic elegance and includes a variety of outdoor activity venues.