高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - New Canaan, CT, United States - ¥40,864,620
免费询盘

New Canaan, CT, 06840 - United States

729 Smith Ridge Road

约¥40,864,620
原货币价格 $6,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 9100
    平方英尺 (4.33 英亩)

房产描述

This extraordinary new construction built by Nordic Builders is located near other private estates. WE CAN CUSTOMIZE THE SIZE, LOOK, INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR TO YOUR LIKING. Designed with great attention to details both fresh and transitional: 10 ft ceilings, wide moldings, 4 fireplaces and luxurious baths. An exceptional custom kitchen, enthralling even for the best of chefs, opens to grand covered terraces with built-in fireplace/pit. The spacious paneled library with fireplace and a wall of French doors overlook the stunning property with pool, pool house and tennis court. This magnificent offering earns the distinction of being "Best In Class".

上市日期: 2017年10月16日

MLS ID: 170024573

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Robert Blosio
+227 2039662633

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Robert Blosio
+227 2039662633

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_