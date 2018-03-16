729 Smith Ridge Road

This extraordinary new construction built by Nordic Builders is located near other private estates. WE CAN CUSTOMIZE THE SIZE, LOOK, INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR TO YOUR LIKING. Designed with great attention to details both fresh and transitional: 10 ft ceilings, wide moldings, 4 fireplaces and luxurious baths. An exceptional custom kitchen, enthralling even for the best of chefs, opens to grand covered terraces with built-in fireplace/pit. The spacious paneled library with fireplace and a wall of French doors overlook the stunning property with pool, pool house and tennis court. This magnificent offering earns the distinction of being "Best In Class".