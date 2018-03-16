高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Canyamel, Spain - ¥24,914,620
免费询盘

Canyamel, 07000 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥24,914,620
原货币价格 €3,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5026
    平方英尺 (1600.0 )

房产描述

This amazing villa has been constructed in the mountain pine trees of the dramatic Costa deCanyamel coastline, on a quiet road within walking distance of a safe swimming cove and waterfront restaurant. Its front line positiongives it unforgettable sea views towards the south and east. Offers direct access to the seaand fantastic viewsfrom all roomsand the terraces. It is close to several Golf Courses and walking distance to beaches. The property is built to highest European environmental and technological standards, with top qualityfittings.The villa has a living area of 467m2plus terraces and consists of three floors:Ground floor: large master bedroom with a built in Jacuzzi with an amazing view, a balcony, walk-in dressing room and large bathroom, three other bedrooms all with bathroom en suite.First floor: large and very bright living room, dining area with fireplace, modern fully equipped kitchen with high-end units, utility room and guest bathroom.Top floor: large entrance hall, one bedroom with bathroom en suite, living room which can be used as two bedrooms.Outside area: several terraces, salt water swimming pool partly heated, Jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen.Extras: lift, smoke detector.

上市日期: 2016年3月18日

MLS ID: 7443

联系方式

分部：
Mallorca Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Agneta Eddiesdotter Giudilli
34971721000

联系方式

分部：
Mallorca Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Agneta Eddiesdotter Giudilli
34971721000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_