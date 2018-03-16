This amazing villa has been constructed in the mountain pine trees of the dramatic Costa deCanyamel coastline, on a quiet road within walking distance of a safe swimming cove and waterfront restaurant. Its front line positiongives it unforgettable sea views towards the south and east. Offers direct access to the seaand fantastic viewsfrom all roomsand the terraces. It is close to several Golf Courses and walking distance to beaches. The property is built to highest European environmental and technological standards, with top qualityfittings.The villa has a living area of 467m2plus terraces and consists of three floors:Ground floor: large master bedroom with a built in Jacuzzi with an amazing view, a balcony, walk-in dressing room and large bathroom, three other bedrooms all with bathroom en suite.First floor: large and very bright living room, dining area with fireplace, modern fully equipped kitchen with high-end units, utility room and guest bathroom.Top floor: large entrance hall, one bedroom with bathroom en suite, living room which can be used as two bedrooms.Outside area: several terraces, salt water swimming pool partly heated, Jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen.Extras: lift, smoke detector.