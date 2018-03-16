高端地产新闻
在售 - Purchase, NY, United States - ¥18,214,850
Purchase, NY, 10577 - United States

10 Knightsbridge Manor Road

约¥18,214,850
原货币价格 $2,875,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6400
    平方英尺 (2.84 英亩)

房产描述

NEW CONSTRUCTION.......This exquisitely appointed Estate Home offers a beautiful country like setting surrounded by lushly landscaped property and mature trees and highlighted by a gorgeous & inviting in ground Pool with Brick Patio.The interior is resplendent with distinguished and extraordinary architectural elements, highlighted by all the modern amenities which assure that all the demands of today's family are comfortably met. New Construction=Great Value=Great Opportunity!

上市日期: 2017年11月27日

MLS ID: 4748346

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Teich
9149674600

