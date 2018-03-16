601 Majesty Court

Uniting a premier, water’s-edge site, impressive craftsmanship, and amenities like a sandy beach and indoor gymnasium, this home personifies both the peace and play of lake living. Its location is at the end of a wide, protected cove, with open views to a main channel of pristine Lake Keowee. The handsome, nature-inspired stone and cedar exterior of the three-level house, topped off with laurel gable accents, welcomes at the end of a paver drive. Past lighted stone columns (which, in the warmer months, are surrounded by varied wildflowers) and arched entryway, the glass-paneled front door opens to a foyer with quarter-domed ceiling and, beyond, to the expansive, open floor plan shared by the great room, kitchen, and dining area. The great room’s hefty stone fireplace, creamy plaster walls, wood planked floors and ceilings, and rough-hewn beams and transoms bring the spirit of the outdoors in. For the cooking enthusiast, the centrally-located kitchen offers Wolf appliances and ample storage, while its glazed custom cabinets enhanced with frosted glass doors and granite counters demonstrate a keen focus on kitchen aesthetics. Just off the great room and accessed through nano sliding pocket doors is the porch, equipped with phantom screens, and flanked by a stone fireplace on one end and stone grilling station on the other. From this vantage point, Lake Keowee’s waters appear almost within arm’s reach. On opposite ends of the home’s main level are a guest suite and the luxurious master retreat, both with broad windows, private balconies, and far-reaching lake views. The upper level houses another bedroom suite with a lakeside window dormer (perfect for a reading or desk nook), as well as a cozy bonus room. The lower level is a self-contained haven for guests or families and incorporates a spacious den/tv/game room, fully equipped kitchenette, two generous bedroom suites, a six-bed bunkroom with attached bath, second laundry room, and, sure to rally anyone’s inner athlete, an indoor gymnasium with built-in basketball goal, sports-style wood flooring, and outdoor access. A sizable lower-level patio is outfitted with a hot tub and adjacent fire pit, and leads to the natural stone—and remarkably short—pathway to the covered boat dock with lift. Tucked into the right side of the cove is a hardwood-shaded sandy beach, the perfect culmination of this irresistible waterfront sanctuary.