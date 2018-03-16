Not far from the Fort Jaco, splendid apartment of ± 220 sqm located in the first floor of a villa designed by the famous architect M. Corbiau.With amazing views, it consists of a spacious living area with an open fire, a dining room, a fully equipped kitchen with adjoining utility room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Gorgeous terraces ideally oriented.Other: security system, large windows, armored doors and Bulthaup kitchens. Parking space optional.For any further information, please contact Bertrand de Moffarts at +32 (0) 475 944 508.