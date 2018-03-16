高端地产新闻
在售 - Uccle, Belgium - ¥11,678,728
Uccle, 1180 - Belgium

地址暂不公布

约¥11,678,728
原货币价格 €1,500,000
  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2368
    平方英尺

Not far from the Fort Jaco, splendid apartment of ± 220 sqm located in the first floor of a villa designed by the famous architect M. Corbiau.With amazing views, it consists of a spacious living area with an open fire, a dining room, a fully equipped kitchen with adjoining utility room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Gorgeous terraces ideally oriented.Other: security system, large windows, armored doors and Bulthaup kitchens. Parking space optional.For any further information, please contact Bertrand de Moffarts at +32 (0) 475 944 508.

上市日期: 2015年9月15日

分部：
Brussels Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Bertrand de Moffarts
+32 475 94 45 08

