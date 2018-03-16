This new built villais situated in Alqueria Blanca and offers an unobstructed view over the sea, over Santanyí to the island of Cabrera. The property has been completed in 2014 and provides a living area of 600m2 on a plot of 16.000m2. The villa contributes:Ground floor: Entrance hall, guest toilet, living area with fireplace, dining area, fully fitted kitchen.First floor: Three bedrooms, each with bathroom en suite and dressing room, master bedroom with access to the terrace and panoramic view, gallery.Guest house: Two guest apartment with separate access, bathroom with shower.Extras: Spa, indoor pool, sauna, infinty pool, sprinkler system in the garden.