在售 - Santanyí, Spain - ¥28,729,671
Santanyí, 07650 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥28,729,671
原货币价格 €3,690,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 600
    平方英尺 (1600.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

This new built villais situated in Alqueria Blanca and offers an unobstructed view over the sea, over Santanyí to the island of Cabrera. The property has been completed in 2014 and provides a living area of 600m2 on a plot of 16.000m2. The villa contributes:Ground floor: Entrance hall, guest toilet, living area with fireplace, dining area, fully fitted kitchen.First floor: Three bedrooms, each with bathroom en suite and dressing room, master bedroom with access to the terrace and panoramic view, gallery.Guest house: Two guest apartment with separate access, bathroom with shower.Extras: Spa, indoor pool, sauna, infinty pool, sprinkler system in the garden.

上市日期: 2015年8月8日

MLS ID: 7209

分部：
Mallorca Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Agneta Eddiesdotter Giudilli
34971721000

