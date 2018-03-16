13051 Ritz Carlton #4205

Turnkey stunning residence on the slopes of Northstar. Adjacent to the 5 Star Ritz Carlton Hotel. Owners enjoy exclusive amenities: ski valet, lockers, valet parking, swimming pool, fitness room, and concierge services. This southwest facing residence offers impressive views of the ski slopes. This luxurious residence includes a gourmet kitchen, spacious living areas, dual masters, en suite bedrooms, powder room and large patio. Constellation services impress owners and renters. Rental history available.