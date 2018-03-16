高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Truckee, CA, United States - ¥7,919,500
Truckee, CA, 96161 - United States

13051 Ritz Carlton #4205

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
共管公寓
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 1877
    平方英尺

房产描述

Turnkey stunning residence on the slopes of Northstar. Adjacent to the 5 Star Ritz Carlton Hotel. Owners enjoy exclusive amenities: ski valet, lockers, valet parking, swimming pool, fitness room, and concierge services. This southwest facing residence offers impressive views of the ski slopes. This luxurious residence includes a gourmet kitchen, spacious living areas, dual masters, en suite bedrooms, powder room and large patio. Constellation services impress owners and renters. Rental history available.

上市日期: 2017年6月9日

MLS ID: 20171382

联系方式

分部：
Sierra Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Breck Overall
+1 5303183452

