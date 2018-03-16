High Standing villa with good and deluxe materials.The blue of the sea is the panoramic view that decorates all the house and the light is in every room because of the marmol that covers the floor.For the perfect emplacement you can enjoy the peace of a small and selected urbanisation that distances equally to the beach and to the village of Begur.A modern and comfortable property where you can have a breath taking view over Cala de Sa Tuna while you relax in the outside swimmingpool.Basement: Large garage and cellar room.1st floor: 4 double bedrooms, one suite (with bathroom), 2nd bathroom, Laundryroom.2nd floor: Large living-, diningroom and kitchen, all open. Surrounding terraces with magnific views on the sea + barbecue place.Extras: underfloor central heating, double glass, pool, south facing.