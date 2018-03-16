高端地产新闻
在售 - Rancho Santa Fe, CA, United States - ¥23,435,384


Rancho Santa Fe, CA, 92067 - United States

4904 San Elijo

约¥23,435,384
原货币价格 $3,699,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6532
    平方英尺 (2.07 英亩)

房产描述

Perched on 2+ westside Covenant acres, this Early Californian authentic adobe infuses old-world charm w/modern design elements. An expansive veranda, central courtyard w/fireplace & covered loggias extend intimate interior spaces & create a resort-like feel enhanced by 210 degree views, colorful landscaping, & private setting. Fir beams, wood trellises, & boxed ceilings offer a stylish contrast to the adobe walls & Saltillo tile floors. Complete w/det 1BR/1BA Guest Casita, sun-kissed pool, & 4 car garage. A welcoming arcade creates an airy entry and unifies the single level main house to the casita while rows of French doors frame the picturesque scenery & flood the home with natural light from every direction. Strategically designed architectural details such as wood beamed ceilings and a grand arched fireplace combine with the easy going floor plan to create the perfect scale for everyday living. The layout of the home offers flex spaces that can be customized for your lifestyle with two optional bedrooms currently set up as an office and utility/hobby room and another that offers the possibility of a second master. A true cook’s kitchen features a La Cornue French oven & 5 burner range, second Viking oven, stainless steel appliances, leathered granite counters, large center island, and beautifully tiled backsplash. Set at the end of a long gated driveway, this alluring home is conveniently located near the RSF village, school, golf course, and shops, and brilliantly embodies the best of Southern California living.

上市日期: 2017年10月8日

MLS ID: 170054013

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kathleen Gelcich

