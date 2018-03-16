This stunning apartment of 325m2 with a very large terrace is located in the best area of Barcelona, between Paseo de Gracia and Rambla Catalunya.It is divided into 177m2 of living area and 148m2 of south oriented terrace facing the courtyard, typical of the Eixample. The very bright apartment consists of 6 rooms, 4 of them are doubles, 1 master suite bedroom, 1 dressing room and office, 2 bathrooms. It has many old features like the high ceiling, the Catalan vault, and the original moldings of the beginning of the 20th century.