在售 - Barcelona, Spain - ¥11,670,942
Barcelona, 08007 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥11,670,942
原货币价格 €1,499,000
公寓

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1905
    平方英尺

房产描述

This stunning apartment of 325m2 with a very large terrace is located in the best area of Barcelona, between Paseo de Gracia and Rambla Catalunya.It is divided into 177m2 of living area and 148m2 of south oriented terrace facing the courtyard, typical of the Eixample. The very bright apartment consists of 6 rooms, 4 of them are doubles, 1 master suite bedroom, 1 dressing room and office, 2 bathrooms. It has many old features like the high ceiling, the Catalan vault, and the original moldings of the beginning of the 20th century.

上市日期: 2017年4月11日

MLS ID: BCNP1891

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

