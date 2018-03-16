Near Perpignan : This superb property consists of a main 280m² mas and a further 140m² to be renovated opening onto a charming patio and a separate 100m² renovated house made up of 3 bedrooms, 2 shower rooms, lounge/living-area with fitted kitchen and a pleasant terrace overlooking varied essences and more than 1.6 hectares of land. A pool house/ summer kitchen, large swimming-pool, as well as several large outbuildings are spread over the land, including a 380m² hangar, a barn and a gate lodge to be renovated.Superb and rare, 18 minutes from the west of Perpignan and near Thuir, with loads of charm, quality and potential. Don’t miss out! PR2387