在售 - Perpignan, France - ¥7,707,960
Perpignan, 66000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥7,707,960
原货币价格 €990,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4090
    平方英尺 (16596.0 )

房产描述

Near Perpignan : This superb property consists of a main 280m² mas and a further 140m² to be renovated opening onto a charming patio and a separate 100m² renovated house made up of 3 bedrooms, 2 shower rooms, lounge/living-area with fitted kitchen and a pleasant terrace overlooking varied essences and more than 1.6 hectares of land. A pool house/ summer kitchen, large swimming-pool, as well as several large outbuildings are spread over the land, including a 380m² hangar, a barn and a gate lodge to be renovated.Superb and rare, 18 minutes from the west of Perpignan and near Thuir, with loads of charm, quality and potential. Don’t miss out! PR2387

上市日期: 2016年3月29日

联系方式

分部：
Terres d'Oc Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cécile Filer
+33 +33468387084

